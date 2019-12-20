Steven Jacob
Steven Jacob, 54, died Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home in Gillette. An autopsy is pending.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Saturday at Walker Funeral Home with the Rev. Christian Preus of Casper officiating. Burial will be at a later date in South Dakota.
Steven Paul Jacob was born March 30, 1965, to Paul and Karen (Brugman) Jacob in Bremerton, Washington.
He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing, hunting and spending time outside camping and riding his motorcycle with family and friends.
He was very active in the Gillette community, participating in fundraisers and supporting Campbell County athletic activities. He was an entrepreneur and had his own custom cabinet business for several years.
The greatest source of his enjoyment and happiness was spending time with his three grandchildren. He had hoped to move to Casper in the near future to be closer to family.
Mr. Jacob is survived by his son, Jace Jacob of Casper; three grandchildren; father, Paul Jacob of Sheridan; mother, Karen of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; sisters, Samantha of Sheridan and Tonda of Brookland, Arkansas; and many extended family members.
He was preceded in death by his soul mate, Lisa Christiansen.
A memorial has been established in Mr. Jacob’s name and can be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Ct., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralhome.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
