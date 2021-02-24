Funeral services for Brenda La Vallie of Gillette will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at First Assembly of God Church with Pastor Dan Holden officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel. There will also be visitation at First Assembly of God Church one hour prior to the services.
Brenda L. (Lara) La Vallie came into the world on Feb. 22, 1962, born to Benerito (Ben) and Rose (Jaramillo) Lara in Gillette. She was the youngest of 12 children and was raised in Gillette, where she attended school.
She met and married her husband Joe on July 15, 1977, and together, they built a full life. She was a loving mother to so many.
Brenda started working for the Goings Hotel at a young age. She went on to work at businesses around town over the years up until she found her calling in 2001 with the Campbell County School District. Brenda remained a dedicated employee in various positions up until she retired in 2017.
A few of her favorite hobbies included cooking, bingo, sewing, dancing, music, card games (Pokeno, Chase the Ace, Blitz!), classic TV ("The Nanny," "Bewitched," "I Love Lucy") and gambling!
A few of her most cherished possessions included her rhythm clock, wind chime collection, collecting miniatures and “Dad's” Christmas village every holiday season.
She was most known for her love of raising her family and welcoming everyone into her home.
Brenda was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. She went into remission in 2017 and fought tirelessly to overcome complications caused from the treatment until she peacefully passed away at home surrounded by family and loved ones on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Rose (Jaramillo) Lara; father, Benerito "Ben" Lara; seven siblings; son, Benny; and numerous family members.
Brenda is survived by her husband, “Papa” Joe of 44 years; children, Micheal D. Martin (Lorie), Micheal Patenaude, Mark "Jowe" J. La Vallie Jr. (Robert Van Kerrebrook), Andrew J. La Vallie and Shaelynn B. La Vallie (Shawnice); grandchildren, Mekilah, Jayden, Taiden, Savahanna, and Asher La Vallie and Ethan and baby Mike Martin; sisters, Glenda, Betty and Vickie; brother, Benny; and countless family members.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.