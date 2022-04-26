Richard Eugene Snider, 94, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022.
A graveside service begins at 11 a.m. May 4 at the Sheridan Municipal Cemetery. His ashes will be buried next to Irene.
Richard was born July 28, 1927, in Sheridan to John W. "Pete" Snider and Euvon (Moore) Snider. He lived in Clearmont for the first 12 years of his life.
Richard graduated from Sundance High School in 1946. He loved football and basketball.
He married the love of his life, Irene Roark on Sept. 15, 1946. They were married 72 years.
Richard and Irene ranched west of Sundance on Houston creek for 55 years raising sheep, cattle, horses and three children, Gary, John and Judy.
Crook County was our home. Richard was in the Farm Bureau, the Wool Growers, the Cattle Association, Sundance School Board, and many other community organizations.
Richard and his family became Christians in 1963. He was a member of the Church of Christ. Richard worshiped in Sundance, and he also preached in Upton, Ranchester and Sheridan. He taught many people the Bible and wanted everyone to read and follow the Bible. Richard was a generous giver to many people and churches.
On the ranch he entertained many people: riding horses, driving a tractor, sleigh riding in the snow. He could fix any piece of equipment, overhaul any tractor, weld anything that was broken, he could train any horse, run any chainsaw, and build a sheep tight fence. He loved ranching. He was a great shepherd. He recycled everything, and he took care of the land, water and the livestock.
After their retirement in 2001, Richard and Irene moved to Sheridan to take care of his parents. He spent the last 15 months of his life in Midland, Texas, close to his son, John. In his heart and mind, he never left Wyoming.
Richard is survived by his children, Gary and his wife, Cyndi, John and his wife, Patty, and daughter, Judy; six grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant son, David; and wife, Irene.
Online condolences may be written at kanefuneral.com.
Kane Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.