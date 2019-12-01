Peggy Joyce “Peg” (Evans) Galligan, 79, (ormerly of Peoria, Arizona, passed away Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Gillette.
Born in Pampa, Texas, Peg married Joseph E. Galligan III in February 1958. Joe’s military career took them all over the United States, Okinawa and England.
Peg moved to Arizona in 1976. She worked in administrative positions for a variety of companies such as Realty Executives & Atko Building Materials. After saying “What would you need a computer for?” (when IBM came out with the first home computer), she was IN LOVE! Later she started Integrity Software Training. After several years she closed her company and became an administrative assistant for the Maricopa Skills Center. She retired after a few years and decided to move to Wyoming to be closer to her two daughters.
Peg is survived by two brothers, James (Barbara) Evans, Earl (Delma) Evans; her three children, Joey Galligan, Terri (Fritz) Eichhorst and Debbie (Ron) Shenefelt; her eight grandchildren, Jessica, Melissa, Stephanie, Aaron, Ashley, Cameron, Sierra and Devon and eight great-grandchildren with a ninth on the way.
Peg never met a stranger and was loved by many close friends and adoptees who considered her their other mother. She will be missed by all.
Her life will be celebrated next summer in Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to any diabetes related foundation or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be shared at menkefuneralhome.com
