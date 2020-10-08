John Baker, 86, a lifetime resident of Campbell County, died Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center of natural causes.
Mr. Baker was born in Lauver on Feb. 15, 1934, to Edgar Hamilton “Ham” and Ioris (Winland) Baker. He went to country school near the homestead for his first five years, then to Rozet High School, where he graduated in 1953.
Following high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1955 to 1961. After the service, he returned to Gillette.
In 1963, he married Vivian Morrison. They made Gillette their home.
Mr. Baker worked as a carpenter until 1980, at which time he went to work at the Campbell County Courthouse as a maintenance supervisor. He worked there until he retired in 1994.
He is survived by his sons, Gary Baker and Gordon Baker; daughter, Vickie Harbaugh; and two grandsons, four granddaughters, two great-grandsons and a great-granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar “Ham” and Ioris Baker-Engdahl; brothers, Cliff Baker and Hugh Baker; sisters, Irene Moser and Ann Rodgers; and infant daughter, Diane Baker.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
