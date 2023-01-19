Donald "Don" Dean Clonch, 68, of Phillipsburg, Kansas, passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at his home, after a courageous battle with lung and brain cancer.
Cremation was chosen. A mass of Christian burial took place Monday, Jan. 16 in the SS Philip & James Catholic Church with Father John Schmeidler officiating. The service was streamed live on the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel Facebook page.
Visitation was from noon-9 p.m. Sunday at the Olliff-Boeve Memorial Chapel with the family receiving friends from 2-5 p.m.
Don was born March 13, 1954, at Phillipsburg, Kansas, to Telene Turner Clonch and James Clonch. He was raised on the family farm southwest of Gretna, Kansas.
He attended District 5 Country School until second grade, then completed his education in Phillipsburg, graduating in 1972. Don attended Colby Community College, graduating in 1974 with an AA degree in broadcasting. Two years later, he graduated from Fort Hays State University, with a BA degree in communications.
Don was united in marriage to Cynthia Homer on May 29, 1976. To this union ten children were born: Elizabeth, Christopher, Aaron, Sarah, Emily, Natalie, Ashley, Catherine, Joseph, and Brandon.
During his school years, Don was an excellent student and participated in many extracurricular activities including FFA, 4-H, National Honor Society, Speech, Debate, Forensics, Football, Track, Boys State, and Student Council, where he presided as president of the student body. Don received outstanding awards and accolades throughout his high school and college years.
As a teenager, Don worked for the local radio station and newspaper, two grain elevators, and local farmers. He had an incredible work ethic which followed him throughout his life. Don's broadcasting career spanned 50 years in the field of radio broadcasting and communications.
Following college, he accepted a position as professor of radio broadcasting at Colby Community College. After six successful years of teaching, Don was asked to manage a radio station in Lamed, Kansas. Don's ultimate goal was to work as a general manager in radio broadcasting, therefore, he enthusiastically accepted.
In addition to Lamed, his management positions included Colby, Kansas, North Platte, Columbus, and Grand Island, Nebraska, and Gillette. Don's career in broadcasting concluded in 2018, then he and his wife retired and returned to their hometown of Phillipsburg in 2020.
Don was an active and civic-minded community leader everywhere he resided. He participated in the Chamber of Commerce, serving as president, and served on various school boards, acting as president. He was involved in Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming Association of Broadcasters, serving as president in Wyoming.
He was instrumental in numerous fundraisers throughout his broadcasting career, St. Jude's Hospital was one dearest to his heart. During his career he was the recipient of many outstanding awards and honors.
Raising a big family, Don practiced what he preached by being involved in his children's education and extra-curricular activities. He coached Little League baseball, boys basketball, girls basketball, and hauled children to and from practices and events. He supported his wife in all her endeavors and participated with her in respective organizations and events.
A busy man, Don didn't have much time for hobbies, but he was an avid KU fan, current on worldly events and politics, knowledgeable on sports facts and trivia, and kept a beautifully manicured lawn.
Don will be remembered for his integrity, honesty, humility, and work ethic. His strength of character, mischievous sense of humor, dry wit, steadfastness, and selflessness earned him a reputation as a man of good character and an outstanding family man.
Throughout these past five years of pain and suffering, Don never complained. Each day he awakened, he thanked God for another day. Words do not adequately express how deeply this man was loved and how greatly he will be missed.
Don is survived by Cynthia, his devoted wife of nearly forty-seven years; nine beautiful children, Elizabeth (Rick) Nickelby, Lake Stevens, Washington, Christopher (Alison) Clonch, West Linn, Oregon, Aaron Clonch, also of West Linn, Sarah (Cole) Clonch Hohnholt, Gillette, Emily (Ryan) McConahay, Lincoln, Nebraska, Ashley (Quaid) Clonch Johnson, West Palm Beach, Florida, and Catherine, Joseph, and Brandon Clonch, Fort Collins, Colorado; six grandchildren, Natalie, Samuel, Benjamin, Norah, Cecelia, and Emma; one great-grandchild, Ayla; and brother, Gary (Barb) Clonch, Hastings, Nebraska.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Natalie Kathleen Clonch; parents, James and Telene Clonch; and sister, Constance Clonch Hunt.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Don Clonch Memorial Fund. Online condolences: olliffboeve.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
