Former Gillette resident, Chance Braun Cramer, 35, of Longmont, Colorado, died Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, unexpectedly, of a heart condition at his home.
Chance was born Jan. 17, 1987, in Rapid City, South Dakota, to Nancy Noll and Brett Cramer.
In 1989, the family moved to Gillette. He attended school in Gillette, where he graduated high school and made many friends along the way.
Mr. Cramer worked at Burger King, as a welder's helper, at mine reclamation, oilfield, and most recently at the Arc in Longmont, Colorado.
Mr. Cramer loved nature and all creatures that reside in it. He had many hobbies and interests including sports, music, biking, hiking and swimming. He was a selfless individual as he wanted to help out anyone and everyone, even by offering the shirt off his back.
Mr. Cramer loved to joke around and brighten the room by making people laugh and smile while being young at heart. One of his favorite sayings since childhood was “I never want to grow up.”
Chance is survived by his father, Brett Cramer; stepmother, Laura; brothers, Cody Cramer, Kyle Barber, Eric Knutson, and Connor.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Noll; grandfather, Robert Noll; grandparents, Glenn and Oriena Cramer; and grandma, Patty Hallock.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
