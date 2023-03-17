Edna L. Davis, 99, of Gillette, passed away Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Edna was born in Scottsbluff, Nebraska, to Jarvis and Agnes (Prickett) Wallage. She was raised and educated in western Nebraska.
After graduation from high school, she married Thomas H. Davis in 1945. The couple had two children: Shirley and Thomas W. They moved to Moorcroft in 1953 and then to Gillette in 1963. She will be remembered by many as the assistant librarian at Campbell County High School.
Edna enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, sewing, quilting and raising tomatoes with Bruce.
Edna was preceded in death by her husband and her great-grandson, Jacob Kato.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Shirley and Ken Kato and their children, Lesley and Kevin (Christine); son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Jan Davis and their children, Toby (Brandi) and Corey (Jennifer); four great-grandchildren, Zachary, Madilyn, Harper and Teagan; neighbors, Bruce and Pam Dommer and Pat Farmer, as well as numerous friends in the Gillette area.
Edna will be interred in Fairview Cemetery, in Scottsbluff. Private family services will take place at a later date.
Condolences can be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716 or via the internet at GilletteMemorialChapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.