Allison Eugene Beyer, 73, of Gillette passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.
Graveside services will be at a later date at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Allison was born Oct. 5, 1946, to Clarence and Ila (McKinley) Beyer in Vinton, Iowa. He attended area schools and graduated from Tipton High School in 1964.
He attended N.E. Missouri State college before he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served his country from 1966-70.
He met Nancy Bremer, and they married July 5, 1970. The family lived in Conrad and Lewiston, Montana, where Allison did TV and appliance repair and sales.
The family moved to Gillette, where he was employed with Pacific Power and Light as a utility worker. For 26 years he was a postal worker for the U.S. Postal Service in Gillette.
In 2006, he retired to pursue his passions and to spend time with his family. His greatest passion was fishing with family and friends, and he enjoyed rock hunting and collecting coins.
One of his accomplishments was being a life master of duplicate bridge. In his free time, he enjoyed watching wrestling on TV and playing poker on the computer.
Allison is survived by his wife, Nancy Beyer; daughters, Wendy Beyer and Brenda (James) Gross; grandson, Justin Beyer; granddaughter, Logan Gross; sisters, Linda (Delbert) Berghoefer and Patricia (Gary) Janssen; brother, Mark (Debbie) Beyer; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
