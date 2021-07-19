Brad Bjornsrud, 50, of Gillette and formerly of Valley City, North Dakota, died Saturday, July 9, 2021, the result of a car crash in Gillette.
A graveside memorial service begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at St. Catherine Catholic Cemetery in Valley City.
He was born Dec. 20, 1970, in Valley City, North Dakota, to Richard and Eileen (Steckler) Bjornsrud. He grew up and attended school in Valley City, graduating from Valley City High School in 1990.
After graduation, he moved to Casper, where he worked in the auto glass industry. In 2001, he moved to Gillette, where he worked for White's Chevrolet. At the time of his death, he was employed by Melgaard Construction.
Mr. Bjornsrud also served with the Army National Guard for six years.
He was an avid pool and dart player. He enjoyed camping, fishing and spending time with his family, friends and dog. His sense of humor and laugh were contagious. He will be greatly missed.
Brad is survived by his mother, Eileen Bjornsrud of Valley City; sisters, Gerilynn Gabel of Bismarck, North Dakota, and Jackie Nawman of Casper; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Richard; brother, Charles; grandparents; one brother-in-law; and one uncle.
An online guestbook is available at lerudschuldt.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
Lerud Mathias Funeral Home in Valley City is assisting the family with arrangements.
