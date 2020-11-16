ROCK HILL, SC — Mark Vance Berger, 51, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 at his home.
He was born April 13, 1969, in Tioga, North Dakota, to Vincent Berger and Marzetta Sandberg Stogner.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Mark. He dearly loved his family and spending time with his children.
Mark was an outdoorsman and enjoyed kayaking with his children, hunting, snowboarding and going to the mountains.
His loving heart left a beacon of light for all.
Mark is survived by a son, Devan Berger; daughter, Jensen Berger; mother, Marzetta (Donald) Stogner; father, Vincent (Dalene) Berger; sisters, Lorie (Steve) Sellers and Krista (Tyler) Nord; stepsister, Ashley Marvil; nephews, Joshua Vincent, Noah Vincent and Jace Nord; nieces, Brianna Vincent and Harlyn Nord; and a large extended family.
Mark was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Brian Vincent.
Visitation was Nov. 15 at Burgess Funeral Home and celebration of life was at The Chapel of Burgess Funeral Home officiated by the Rev. Bobby Massey.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to a charity of choice.
An online guest register is available on the obituaries page at burgessfunerals.com.
Burgess Funeral Home and Crematory is caring for the family of Mr. Mark Berger.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
