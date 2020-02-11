Vincent Terry Spalding, vice president of Tri-State Industries and resident of Gillette, died unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at the age of 38.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Rev. Ernie Bishop officiating.
Vincent was born in Anaheim, California, on May 9, 1981, to Deborah (O’Neill) Hagen and Charles "Chuck" Spalding. He was known as Vince to most, but Vinnie to family.
Though spending his early years in southern California, his heart was home after moving to Gillette in 1991. He graduated from Campbell County High School in 2000.
At the age of 16, he went to work in the oil field for the family business, Tri-State Industries, where he learned and demonstrated his impeccable work ethic. Vince was known for his hard working "get-‘er-done-whatever-it-takes" mentality by his friends and colleagues.
As his roles with Tri-State increased, he became known for his tough love by his employees. Whether he was critiquing a weld or helping someone get a truck unstuck, you could hear him shouting “put your purse down and get to work” or “it’s time to put your big boy pants on and get it done.” As much as he knew how to encourage his employees, it was important to him that they felt appreciated.
He worked and played hard. He enjoyed the Wyoming wilderness and frequently fished and hunted in his spare time. He often fished at Keyhole or explored the Big Horn Mountains with friends and family. There wasn’t a walleye caught that he didn’t want to keep. He believed any size would make a great fish taco. Along with his angling skills, he was also an accomplished marksman and enjoyed hunting when he wasn’t fishing.
He had many hobbies and was deeply committed to each, occasionally it was an obsession. He loved to have a good time and made sure everyone around him did as well. He was often laughing and making others laugh with his great storytelling skills.
His sense of humor was exceptional, but he excelled at the pranks he pulled on others. He took great pride in their reaction to his mischief. His passion for food was often responsible for social gatherings, typically around a barbecue or smoker, where he would put his heart and soul into unique dishes. He always went the extra mile with his recipes by adding his own flare wherever he saw fit. One of his favorite quotes was, “Never trust a skinny cook” and he made sure nobody left his social gatherings hungry.
He took great pride and dedicated himself 110% to everything he did and to everyone he loved.
Vincent is survived in life by his parents, Deborah Hagen and Charles "Chuck" Spalding; stepfather, Duane Hagen; brothers, Ben (Heather) Spalding and Shane Hagen; niece and nephew, Katie and Kooper Spalding; aunts, Vickie Knisley, Carol Logan, Barbra Burg; uncles, Bill (Sharon) O’Neill, Harold Spalding, Gary Spalding, Fred Spalding and numerous cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Geraldine and Robert O’Neill and his paternal grandparents, Herald and Emily Spalding.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
