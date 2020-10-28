Travis G. Roach, 31 of Gillette passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at his home.
He was born May 7, 1989, in Sheridan, the son of Debora Roach Harms of Gillette. He attended Campbell County schools.
He formerly was a lube truck technician at North Antelope Rochelle coal mine. His dream job and career was to be in the coal mining industry.
Services will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 8 at the Cam-plex Frontier Hall.
He is survived by his mother, Debora Harms; stepfathers Jerry Harms and Kevin Guedesse; his brother, David (Krysal) Bauer; and two nephews, Lacion and Korbin Bauer. He also leaves his maternal grandmother, Geraldine Roach, also of Gillette, several aunts, uncles and cousins who loved him dearly, and close friends.
In lieu of flowers and donations, the family asks that you consider making donations to Debora Harms to assist in covering the cost of funeral expenses. They may be dropped off at the Gillette Memorial Chapel.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
