Former Gillette resident, Lyle J. Strang, 81, of Chamberlain, South Dakota, died Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at the Sanford Care Center.
Lyle was born April 1, 1940 to Andrew and Margaret (Hoff) Strang, in Nashua Minnesota. He was one of 10 children. He grew up in Madison, South Dakota, and attended St. Thomas Catholic School.
He married Maxine Margeson on April 29, 1967.
He received his apprenticeship as an electrician with Barger Electric in Madison. He worked at Wenks Chicken Farm until 1985, then moved to Gillette and worked various oil fields and Greg's Welding until his retirement.
Mr. Strang made his home in Chamberlain in May of 2018. He enjoyed working with his hands on anything electrical or mechanical, making various lamps and clocks, and tinkering with vehicles.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lawrence, George, Melvin and Sylvester; sisters, Alice Kern, Dorothy Beyer and Rinelda Hunt.
Lyle is survived by his children, Terry, Lisa and Bob Strang; six grandchildren; two great-granddaughters; sister, Rose Shoenrock of Colman, South Dakota; and brother, Milton Strang of Alliance, Nebraska.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
