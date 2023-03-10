Scott Mittlieder, 60, of Gillette, passed away Monday, March 6, 2023, at his home, from a sudden cardiac death.
Scott was born Aug. 30, 1962, in Omaha, Nebraska. He attended elementary school and some high school there before his family moved to Gillette in 1978.
He was active in sports and spent most of his younger years playing baseball and was one of the best pitchers around.
He was a journeyman plumber for most of his life. He worked for several companies in the area through Gillette’s many boom-and-bust seasons. He worked mostly for his father Clarence "Sonny" Mittlieder.
Scott lived a full life, among his many skills, his favorites were fishing, hunting, playing cribbage and pool. He liked to brag that he caught a fish with his hands and got a deer with a rock. Both stories are true.
Scott is survived by his sons, Jason Mittlieder of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Jeremy Mittlieder of Gillette; daughter, Amanda Mittlieder; and sister, Tracie Juby of Gillette.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Shirley Mittlieder; brothers, Todd Mittlieder and Joe Mittlieder; father, Clarence Mittlieder; and sister, Sandy Sorenson.
Scott's wishes were to be cremated and his family will be following those wishes. A celebration of life will take place in August.
Condolences may be sent to Gillette Memorial, Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
