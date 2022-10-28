Barbara Lee Moudy, 89, of Newcastle, Wyoming, died Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at the Weston County Manor in Newcastle.
Barbara was born March 1, 1933, as the second child of four to Art and Ruth (Black) Cass in Pendleton, Oregon. She was a 1951 high school graduate.
She married Stephen "Steve" Moudy July 25, 1953. The couple had two daughters: Vicki and Julie. Mrs. Moudy had moved in with her daughter Vicki in 2020 until June of 2022, when she moved to the Manor.
She was an avid reader and loved doing word search puzzles.
Barbara is survived by daughters, Vicki Mills of Gillette and Julie Scott of Wright; one grandchild; two stepgrandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother; her husband of 54 years; and one grandson.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at meridianmortuary and gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
