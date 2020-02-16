Gillette resident Patrick “Pat” James Dorr, 65, died peacefully in his sleep Wednesday morning Feb. 12, 2020, from complications related to cancer.
Funeral services for Mr. Dorr begin at 11 a.m. Monday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with burial to follow in Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Lunch will be served at American Legion Post 42 after burial services. Visitation is from 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Pat was born Jan. 3, 1955, in Sidney, Montana, to Billy and Dolores Dorr (Carver). He was the second of five children, having three brothers and a sister.
He attended first and second grades in Miles City, Montana, before moving with his family to Gillette, where he graduated from high school. He then went on to earn a Bachelor’s of Business Administration from Yankton College.
In his pre-teen years, he was most happy at his maternal grandparents’ ranch in Sidney. He adored his grandpa Pat and followed him everywhere to help in any way he could. Even when his grandfather fed him a slice of chewing tobacco (which he thought was a candy bar) everything was wonderful. He always regretted that he was not able to inherit “The Farm,” as it was affectionately known.
He was very competitive and athletic, earning numerous honors, starting with the 7-year-old Punt, Pass and Kick championship in Miles City. He played football, basketball, baseball and ran hurdles in track. In high school, he earned all-conference honors in football and was invited to the Meet of Champions in track.
His football success translated into a football scholarship, and he became a proud Greyhound at Yankton College in South Dakota, playing all four years.
Athletics were always a major part of his life growing up and he spent hours teaching his younger brothers how to play sports. Many hours were spent in Dody’s backyard playing football, baseball and basketball. He even built his own hurdles so he could practice at home. Later in life, he was able to enjoy watching his grandchildren play a variety of sports.
He always had a story to tell, and some of them were actually true. But he also enjoyed sharing tall tales about his hunts for “Wile E. Coyote” and “Walter,” the fish no one could catch. With these stories, he developed friendships with many people he met throughout his life.
He married Margie Lynch (now Margie Von Flatern) in 1973, and they had two sons, Michael and Travis. He also had a third son, Dustin Rogers, with Sherill Rogers.
He moved to Tucson, Arizona, in the early 1980s. It was in Tucson where he was eventually diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer. Although treatments he received were experimental at the time, he was able to fight off the cancer for nearly 30 years before it recurred.
Patrick is survived by his father, Bill (Lenora) Dorr; son, Michael of Gillette and his children, Aidan and Reese; son, Travis (Sarah) of Grand Junction, Colorad, and their children, Elli and Avery; son, Dustin of St. Louis, Missouri; brothers, Mark (Carol), Joel (Julie) and Shawn (Sonya); and a sister, Michelle (Doug).
He was preceded in death by his mother, Dody; stepfather, Melvin Carver; and stepmother, Betty Dorr.
Memorials may be made to the American Legion Post 42 baseball program.
Memorials and condolences also may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716 or made online at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
