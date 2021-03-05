Amber Lynn (Jensen) Heim, 40, passed away at her home in Gillette on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021.
She was born in Kemmerer on Oct. 6, 1980, the only daughter of Allen and Sandy Sellers of Kemmerer and Kim Jensen of Montpelier, Idaho.
Amber graduated from Kemmerer High School in 1999. After graduation, she attended college in Sheridan and Cheyenne and received her Associate of Applied Science degree in dental hygiene in 2003.
After working in the dental field for three years, she embarked on a new career path in the oil and gas industry. Her jobs included accounting, bookkeeping and office management.
Amber loved animals almost to a fault. She would have adopted every homeless animal if she could have. She had two dogs and two cats that she loved dearly. She loved attending the Paws and Claws fundraiser every year, not just because it helped the animals, but because it was usually held on Mother's Day weekend.
Amber was a very kind, loving and generous person. She was always willing to help others. She had a beautiful smile and a great sense of humor. She made many lifelong friends during her short time on earth.
She loved spending time with family. She enjoyed coming to Kemmerer spending time at her parents' home and going to the cabin with the family. She loved the many trips to Lake Powell and attending NASCAR races with her family and her favorite driver was Jimmy Johnson. She also liked football, and her team was the Minnesota Vikings.
Amber had a great belief in Jesus Christ, as was evident by the many religious pieces she had in her home and her many books of prayers and devotionals. She will be missed by many especially her family.
She is survived by her parents, Allen and Sandy Sellers of Kemmerer; father, Kim Jensen of Montpelier, Idaho; brother, Aaron Jensen of Wichita Falls, Texas; and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Adolph and Marta Gunter; paternal grandparents, Blake and Norma Jensen; aunts, Pauline Sawyer and Bonnie Anderson; cousin, Joey Lint; and many friends.
Cremation has taken place and services will be this summer.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
