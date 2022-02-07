John Russell Dabney, 61, of Gillette died Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, peacefully, at his home of natural causes.
A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Arvada bar in Arvada.
He was born Nov. 21, 1960, in Sheridan. He was raised in Arvada and graduated in 1979 from Arvada-Clearmont High School.
He met the love of his life, Valerie Huson, soon after high school and they were married in 1980. To this union one son was born.
The new family began their life together at their family ranch in Recluse. It was during these early years when he started his lifelong employment in the oil service industry, working his way up the ladder among many different companies and career paths. The family moved to Gillette in 1989.
Mr. Dabney's passions were hunting, camping, touring the mountains with his four-wheelers and UTVs, pretty much anything that involved the outdoors. He especially enjoyed spending time with pretty much anyone that would join him on the family ranch in Recluse. He was known as a bit of a talker and loved the opportunity to visit with friends and family whenever possible.
He is survived by his wife, Valerie Dabney, of 40 years; son, Tyler Dabney; mother, Eva; brother, Virgil Dabney; and five sisters, Evelyn Hendricks, Mary Rodgers, Judy Swinyer, Jody Porterfield and Viola Rosebrook.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Fred Dabney; and grandparents.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
