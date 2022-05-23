Carole Peterson, 71, of Gillette died Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at her home.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Monday, May 23 at First Assembly of God, 601 Carey Ave. in Gillette.
Carole was born in Sisseton, South Dakota, to Carlton and Ardyce "Molly" Barse. The oldest daughter of eight children, she was a born nurturer. Mothering came naturally to Sissy and she was great at it. She dedicated her life to her family, nothing was more important.
She fell in love with Jim Peterson in her teens and they started a family shortly after. They would be together for nearly 60 years. Her life was always full of children, and not just her own. Her jobs through the years involved working with kids, at schools, Head Start, or daycare.
Before her own were all grown, along came grandkids, and her nest was never empty. Her love was unconditional. All she wanted was for us to be happy and healthy. Such a faithful Christian, she never walked alone.
Generous, resourceful, and adapting were just a few of her best qualities. Always so thoughtful and never empty-handed. And speaking of hands, hers were never idle. Either cleaning or crafting, her hands were always busy. She was so strong throughout her life. Even fighting sickness didn’t stop her from taking care of business and taking care of everyone around her, always a giver, even in the darkest of hours.
Donating herself to science, even in death, she continues to give. She hoped her body would help medical science to learn from her trying medical history. Through her battle with cancer, she remained the pillar of the family. Stoic and independent, she could do it herself until the very end. In the last few months, peace was present that only comes from a life of devotion to the Lord. She did not fear death, she was ready to be with loved ones that had gone before her.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Karen Barse; and half-brother, Jimmy Stanton.
Carole is survived by her husband, love of her life since she was 15, Jim Peterson; daughters, Tina Lawson, Nanci Peyrot and Maranda Kline; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; Barse brothers: Carlton Jr., Darrell, Robert, and Carmen; sister, Sherry Conklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettmemorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
