Larry D. Peck, 81, of Gillette died Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, from complications related to COVID-19.
A memorial service begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at Family Life Church. All are welcome.
He was born April 5, 1939, in Limon, Colorado, and was married to Norma Reeves from Nov. 12, 1958, until her passing in 2012.
Mr. Peck served in the U.S. Marines from 1956-1964.
He is survived by his three children, David Peck, Deborah Johnson and Daniel Peck; and five grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
