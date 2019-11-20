Carroll R. Zapletal
Carroll R. Zapletal, 67, of Gillette died of cancer Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be at a later time.
Carroll Robert Zapletal was born Dec. 7, 1951, to Robert K. and Frances L. (Goetzinger) Zapletal in Tyndall, South Dakota.
He is survived by his brother, Gorden Zapletal of Gillette; sisters, Betty Lou Lindall of Eagles Nest, Minnesota, and Tina Hintz of Gillette; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers.
Memorials and condolences can be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
