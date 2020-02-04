Roberta Jean Heppner, 86, joined her husband in Heaven while surrounded by family early Thursday morning, Jan. 30, 2020, at Amie Holt Care Center in Buffalo.
Funeral services begin at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Summit Wesleyan Church in Buffalo, God-willing and the creek don’t rise. Burial will be in the Willow Grove Cemetery with graveside services following the funeral.
Visitation is today from 1-9 p.m. at the Harness Funeral Home Chapel in Buffalo and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon.
Donations can be made in Roberta’s memory to Home Health or the Amie Holt Care Center in care of Harness Funeral Home, 351 N. Adams St., Buffalo. Online condolences can be made at harnessfuneralhome.com.
Roberta was born in Sheridan on June 1, 1933, to Robert and Dorothy Barton and grew up on a ranch on the Powder River. The Barton family, with six siblings — Pauline, Dorothy (D.K.), Margie, Roberta, Bobby and Bruce — moved to Buffalo in March 1943, where she attended school.
Unsuspectingly, she met her husband Robert when he was passing through Buffalo on his way to South Dakota from Washington state to visit his family. They married Nov. 5, 1949, before making their home in Buffalo.
She had a brave, caring soul, which was apparent by the constant flow of people visiting her in the nursing home in her last few days. She used that soul in many ways throughout her life, including being a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and sister, as well as working as a certified nurse assistant, home interiors saleswoman and clerk at The Office supply store in Buffalo.
She used that same, admirable soul when her husband, Robert, worked in the oil field throughout the United States. She made a home with her children no matter where they were living. When Robert decided to start working on oil rigs overseas, she bravely packed up her life with her two youngest children and left for Penang, Malaysia, while leaving the other children behind to forge their own way as adults.
While spending time in many foreign countries throughout Asia, the Middle East and South America, she and Robert gathered many people who they considered family until the day they left this world. They continued to gather people and bring them into their family the rest of their lives.
She always had time for people, especially her family. No matter where her children’s and grandchildren’s activities took them, they were bound to see her cheering them on from the sidelines.
She always loved music and always sang, “Have I Told You Lately That I Love You?” to all her children and grandchildren when they visited her, which was usually accompanied by Don Williams on the radio in the background.
Roberta is survived by her children and their spouses, Chuck and Sally Heppner of Dolores, Colorado, Joanne Heppner of Buffalo, Val Wintermute and Lee Strong of Gillette, George Wintermute of Buffalo, Carolyn Heppner and Bruce Penticoff of Buffalo, Loretta and Rick McIntosh of Buffalo, Bobby and Kelli Heppner of Buffalo and Coleen and Mike Winterholler of Gillette; her younger brother, Bruce and Carol Barton of Sheridan; 13 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nine great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert Heppner; parents; sisters; brother; one great-grandson; and her best friend, Janice Lenzen.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.