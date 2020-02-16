Kenneth McKim
Former Gillette resident Kenneth McKim, 44, of Hot Springs, South Dakota, died Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, in Casper or renal failure.
Funeral services begin at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Marty Crump officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
He was born Aug. 12, 1975, to Kenneth A. and Meta (McClure) McKim in Sheridan.
Mr. McKim spent his life in construction and working the oil fields in Wyoming and North Dakota.
His favorite pastimes were camping, fishing and more fishing. He loved the outdoors more than anything other than spending time with his daughter, taking her to father/daughter dances and teaching her to — you guessed it — fish.
Music was a great passion growing up and he was in a band with friends in high school.
Mr. McKim is survived by his daughter, Isabella; her mother, Brandee; his parents, Dennis and Meta Bowker; brothers, Kirby Roberts and Kelly McKim; sisters, Laurie McKim of Lake Havasu City, Arizona, and Deana McKim of California; his extended sister, Jodi (Wes) Saunders of Pine Haven; extended brother, Denny (Birdie) Bowker of Hot Springs, South Dakota; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers the family has set up an educational fund to benefit his daughter.
Memorials and condolences can be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also be expressed online at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
