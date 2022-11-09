Ellen Steeves, 79, of Gillette, died Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022, at home, with her family in Montana, after a valiant battle with breast cancer.
A celebration of life begins at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at Franzen-Davis Funeral Home in Livingston, Montana, with burial to follow at Parkview Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Ellen was born June 4, 1943, to Everett and Pauline Carr in Livingston, Montana.
She graduated from Clyde Park High School in 1961, and then went on to attend St. Patrick’s School of Nursing in Missoula, Montana.
In 1982, she and her family moved to Gillette where she continued her nursing career by developing and supporting a nursing program for the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department.
She will be missed by many.
A full obituary is available online at franzen-davis.com.
