Timothy Ray Grams
Longtime Gillette resident Timothy Ray Grams, 66, died Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center in Prescott, Arizona, of a pulmonary embolism.
He was born April 24, 1953, to Raymond and Maxine Grams in Gillette.
He attended Campbell County elementary and secondary schools, graduating from Campbell County High School in 1971. He attended Sheridan College for a short time.
He earned an Associate of Applied Science degree in Agricultural Business from Dawson Community College in Glendive, Montana, in 1975. He was certified in livestock technology and became a brand inspector for the Wyoming Stock Growers Association during busy summer shipping seasons, returning in the fall to Glendive to ﬁnish schooling.
He became a jack-o- all-trades. He did farm and ranch work, reclamation for Meadowlark Farms-Belle Ayre mine, was a jail officer for the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and later was employed by Collins Communications.
He married Donna Byford on Aug. 18, 1979, and to that union she brought her son, Gary John.
He married Barbara Morgan on Aug. 6, 1988, and they moved to Laramie, where he worked and lived at the University of Wyoming dairy, earning a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics.
They moved to Oregon and then to West Jordan, Utah, where he worked for Steve Regan Co. in Salt Lake for several years, and then drove a semi route for Victory Packaging delivering shipping boxes for U-Haul.
In 2008, ranch life called him back to Gillette with his beloved horse, Max. He lived and worked on the ranch, ran his own cattle and helped with Ray and Maxine’s needs and care.
He also bought a semi and ran a route to Casper two evenings a week for Eagle Uniform and Linen Supply.
He suffered a concussion while herding cattle on a friend’s ranch. He resigned from ranching in 2015, and roamed to Prescott, Arizona, to enjoy retired life.
He loved the country life, country music and dancing. He learned to play cribbage at The Office and he loved hanging out with his many friends, old and new.
Mr. Grams is survived by his mother, Maxine; brother, Curtis of Casper; sister, Ramona Irby of Gillette; and many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond; and brother, Brian.
Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life was held in Prescott, Arizona. A private family memorial service is planned.
A Celebration of Life begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at The Ofﬁce Saloon, where food and drinks are being provided by his friend, Lee Walker of Gillette.
Condolences may be attached to this obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
