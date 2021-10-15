Funeral services for Susan Sharp will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at Family Life Church with Pastor Marty Crump officiating.
Interment will follow at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 20 at Gillette Memorial Chapel.
Susan went home to be with the Lord on Oct. 12, 2021.
Susan was born Dec. 19, 1948 in Sutton Coldfield, Warwickshire, England, to Dacre Keith and Constance Moore. She was an only child. She attended grade school at St. Agnes Convent in Erdington, England, and high school at Erdington Grammar School for Girls, graduating in 1967.
Growing up, her family was close-knit to her mother’s sister's family, maternal grandparents and lots of cousins, spending holidays at various coastal places. She attended Holy Trinity Church of England and the Crusaders Sunday school, which also had summer camps she attended during her youth. She gave her life to Jesus when she was 12, and in the summer of 2010 was re-baptized and rededicated.
At 16, she went on a winter skiing trip to Austria with her school and the following summer, her godmother took her to Italy on holiday as a babysitter for her godmother's two boys. She went to Spain with her parents one summer, and in 1966 did an exchange with a student in Yugoslavia, who came and spent the following summer in England.
Upon graduating from high school, she applied for a work visa to the USA and got a job as a nanny in Parkman, Wyoming, where she met her husband Sidney J. "Rusty" Sharp and they were married in December 1968. They were blessed with two sons, Steven James in 1970 and Sandy Jay in 1975.
After working various places, Rusty went to work for Amax Coal Co. in 1977 and the family moved to town. When Sandy started kindergarten, she went to work in 1980 for Sontag Chiropractic Office and eventually became their office manager. In 1991, she left there and started work as a sub for Campbell County Public Library (her dream job) where she worked until her retirement.
She loved traveling, camping, fishing, sewing, genealogy and reading and studying the Bible.
She is survived by her husband Sidney J. "Rusty" Sharp and son Sandy (wife Ramsey) granddaughter Sara, Grandson Scott and various cousins in England.
She is preceded in death by her parents and son Steven James.
In lieu of flowers ,the family request that memorials be made to benefit Campbell County Suicide Coalition. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences may also be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
