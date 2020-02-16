Forrest L. “Buzz” Skretteberg, 84 of Spearfish, South Dakota, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, at his home.
Memorial services begin at 10:30 a.m. Friday at All Saints Episcopal Church in Spearfish. Burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Spearfish.
Buzz had been suffering with Alzheimer’s for several years, which greatly affected his quality of life. He was able to remain at home until the end, thanks to the compassionate care and help that his caregiver, Rita Langer, provided.
He was born Nov. 6, 1935, in Deadwood, South Dakota, to Lloyd and Asther Skretteberg.
The Great Depression caused severe unemployment all over the nation, but the young family decided to head to Portland, Oregon, hoping that Lloyd could find work there. After an extended and stressful period of time, he found employment and shortly thereafter Buzz’s sister, Sonja, was born. They remained in Oregon until WWII ended when they returned to the Rocky Mountain region.
Buzz attended NCHS in Casper his first two years of high school, then his family moved to Lakewood, Colorado, where he graduated.
After his graduation, they moved back to Casper where he enrolled in Casper College. He enjoyed his time at Casper College a little bit too much and in his sophomore year, decided to quit school and go to work in the oil fields in Lynch, Wyoming.
After several months on a drilling rig, higher education had more luring appeal, so he moved back to Casper to complete his degree and graduate. That’s where he met his wife, Marinell, and they were married June 7, 1958.
They moved to Laramie so he could finish his degree in geology and where their first son, Eric, was born. The next move was to Great Bend, Kansas, where their sons Ernie and Mike were born. His career involved many moves but finally Exxon transferred them back to Gillette, where they stayed until retirement.
He and his wife enjoyed volunteering at the D.C. Booth Hatchery and decided to make Spearfish their retirement home.
He served two terms on the board of the Spearfish Arts Center and was a member of the vestry of All Angels Episcopal Church for several years. He loved the outdoors, fly fishing, pheasant hunting, the Denver Broncos and the Colorado Rockies.
Buzz is survived by his wife, Marinell; sons, Eric (Betty) of Richland, Washington, and Ernie (Tami) of Worland; grandson, Andy (Jesi) of Casper; granddaughter, Taylor Skretteberg of Bellingham, Washington; sister, Sonja Clark and her husband, Bill; nieces, Cathy (Brian) Amos and their son, Kevin and daughter Kaitlyn of Placerville, California; and Caren Clarke (Michael Abrams), of Fair Oaks, California.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws; and son, Mike.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Booth Society Inc., 423 Hatchery Circle, Spearfish, SD 57783, would be appreciated.
Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish.
Online condolences may be written at fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
