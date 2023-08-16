Rachel Darline White, 87, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023, in Rapid City, South Dakota.
Rachel was born April 15, 1936, to Wayne and Norma Smart in Las Animas, Colorado. She was the oldest of seven children.
She met her future husband through her oldest brother. She married George White, Sr. in October 1953, in Raton, New Mexico. To this union, four children were born, Pamela, George, Jr., Asher, and Dollie.
Darline and George would settle in New Mexico and live on the Huning Ranch where George was the Ranch Foreman and Darline drove the school bus and worked for the Los Lunas School District for several years.
After George’s death, she relocated to Wyoming. Darline was known as a very good cook (especially her bread), great seamstress, avid reader, and most of all a hard worker. Darline loved to dance, was always sharply dressed, and loved to shop.
Darline felt her greatest accomplishments were her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Her most memorable time of her life she felt was spent at her cabin in the Teton Mountains and working for the Grand Teton Lodge Company.
She will be missed by many, especially her family and the numerous friends she met through her travels of life.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; a brother; and a sister.
She is survived by her children, Pamela (Jay) Stinson, of Moorcroft, George, Jr. (Vicki) White, of Devils Tower, Wyoming, Asher (Laurie) White, of Box Elder, South Dakota, and Dollie (Jim) Kurtz, of Las Vegas, Nevada; four siblings, Caroline, Clara, Anita, and Charles; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great- grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; and several step-grandchildren.
She will be laid to rest in a private family ceremony at the National Cemetery in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
