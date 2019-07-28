Patricia ‘Patti’ A. Spaulding
Patricia “Patti” A. Spaulding, 71, of Evansville died Thursday, July 25, 2019.
A vigil will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. A funeral mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick’s with burial to follow at Highland Cemetery.
A reception will be at St. Patrick’s Commons after the service.
Ms. Spaulding is a former Gillette resident who lived in Gillette from 1985 to 2002.
