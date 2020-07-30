Former Gillette resident Jerry Gene Kenitzer, 87, of Clarkston, Georgia, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, June 20, 2020, with his grandson, Joshua, wife, Patricia, and his family who had been caring for him as he battled cancer and multiple other health issues. At the time of his passing he was surrounded with love.
Jerry is survived by his sister, Vicky Marie Hunt; his eldest daughter, Simone Eva Ida (Owen) Keevert; middle daughter, Angela Renee (Bill) Clark; and youngest daughter, D'Anna Rae (Randy) Smith; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Auguste (Christine) Margarete Franchezca (Kaiser) Kenitzer; parents, Victor Harold and Vera Bernice (Percifield) Kenitzer; and five brothers, Larry Lee, Victor Edward, Michael Lynn, Danny Ray and Ricky Dean Kenitzer.
My daddy, brother, grandpa and friend, Jerry G. Kenitzer will be sorely missed by all.
"Que sera sera," as Jerry was known for saying often.
"Our family chain is broken and nothing seems the same; but as God calls us one by one the chain will link again." (Ron Tranmer, poet)
Memorial services are planned for mid-June 2021, (due to Covid-19). Date to be determined at a later time.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
