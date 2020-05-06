Russel W. Thiel, 69, of Rozet passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
He was born Jan. 20, 1951, in Staples, Minnesota, to Joyce and Eva Thiel.
He graduated from Staples High School. He was a veteran of the Vietnam and Korea conflicts.
He was a retired employee of BNSF Railroad in Gillette.
Russ is survived by his wife, Kathleen; brother, Randolph and wife, Margaret; sister, Debra and husband, Ronald; sister, Kathryn; and a large family of nephews and nieces, grandnephews and nieces who also will miss him.
He was preceded in death by his son, William; and parents, Joyce and Eva Thiel.
A celebration of life will take place later in the year in Minnesota.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
