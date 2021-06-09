Myra Sweet, 77, of Gillette died Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Billings Clinic in Billings, Montana, of natural causes.
Funeral services begin at 9 a.m. Friday, June 11 at Gillette Memorial Chapel with Deacon Kim Carroll officiating.
She was born Sept. 20, 1943, to Phillip Bottineau and Elizabeth Peltier in Belcourt, North Dakota. She was the youngest girl of nine children, and grew up and went to school in Belcourt before meeting Joseph Allen Sweet.
They married June 6, 1966, and had four children: Gail Bunce, Darin Sweet, Stacey Sweet and Christopher Sweet.
Mrs. Sweet stayed home to raise her children over the years and enjoyed playing bingo and crafting.
She is survived by a sister, Alice Amyotte; four children; three grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Sweet; three brothers; and five sisters.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Mrs. Sweet’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
