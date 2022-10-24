Jackie Eugene "Jack" Hutton, 70, of Gillette died Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022, at his home in Gillette of natural causes.
A ‘Music and Mingling’ celebration of life is from 1:30-2:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at the American Legion. A procession and graveside service will follow at 3 p.m. at Mount Pisgah Cemetery.
Jack was born Nov. 7, 1951, to Andrew Hutton and Georgie Priscilla Hutton (McCann) in Leonard, Oklahoma, the youngest of ten children.
He was a veteran and served in the Vietnam War.
Mr. Hutton moved to Gillette in the early 90s. He worked in various trades including restaurants, construction, lawn care, and a cleaning service.
He will best be remembered for his love of music and animals. He was a kind, helpful, fun-loving character who struck up a conversation with anyone within earshot. Mr. Hutton was proud that he lived the last thirteen years of his life in sobriety.
He was preceded in death by his parents and several siblings.
Condolences may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.