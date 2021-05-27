Inez Irene (Bellows) Griffin, 95, of Gillette passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center.
Inez was born Aug. 17, 1925, on the family homestead on east shore of Indiana Lake in Porter Township, Michigan, to Chester and Margaret (Wolgamood) Bellows. She was welcomed in the home by her brothers, Frank and John; sisters, Jeanette and Grace, along with her paternal grandmother, Mary (Pipher) Bellows. Two years later the family was blessed with her youngest brother, Burt.
Inez graduated from Bristol Indiana High School in 1943. After graduating high school, she entered the Cadet Nurse Corp program created to address a forecast nurse shortage during World War II. She attended and received her registered nurse diploma from Kalamazoo State Hospital in Kalamazoo, Michigan, in 1947.
She loved and had a special gift for nursing and favored pediatric and elderly care during her career in Michigan, Indiana, Colorado and Nebraska.
On Dec. 26, 1957, she married, Myron "Mike" Griffin in Augola, Indiana. She had known Myron from her childhood growing up on Indiana Lake where her husband’s family had stayed many times at her parent’s rental cottages on the lake.
They later reconnected, married and started their lives together along with Myron’s sons Patrick and Christopher and daughter, Beth Jane in Colorado. Their family was later completed with the birth of their son, Brian, and daughter, Michele.
The family then moved to Nebraska for a short time before arriving in Gillette in 1974. Her plans of taking a break from nursing after the move faded shortly thereafter as she was quickly recruited by the Pioneer Manor nursing home which she retired from in 1997.
While living in Gillette, she and her husband started the Golden Eagle Coin shop, which Myron ran after his disability from World War II finally forced him into early retirement as a machinist.
She and her husband had a passion for collecting old things. Throughout her life she loved collecting dolls, postcards, stamps and Native American crafts and was a bit of a rock hound.
Other hobbies included camping, gardening, reading, crocheting and sewing. Inez was always up for traveling adventures and loved capturing them in photographs. She enjoyed attending and watching hockey and baseball games. She made many friends with the players of the Detroit Tigers baseball team in the 1950s while living in Detroit, Michigan.
Inez loved her fur family members (cats, dogs and even a racoon) as well, and always had one or more in her family.
Inez treasured all her extended family members. She enjoyed receiving letters and photographs from them throughout the years allowing her to stay connected to them while living afar. She was extremely excited to become a grandmother and later a great-grandmother, and was truly one of the best!
Inez is survived by her children, Patrick Griffin of Kenosha, Wisconsin, Brian (Bridget) Griffin of Gillette and Michele Wood of Lake Stevens, Washington; grandsons, Zebulon Griffin, Zachary Griffin, Cameron Griffin and Cody Wood; granddaughters, Rebecca (Griffin) Kingsley and Loribeth (Griffin) Chenault; six great-grandchildren; and many treasured nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings; husband, Myron; and son, Christopher.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held per Inez’s request.
A memorial video tribute of Inez’s life will be available for those wishing to view it at gillettememorialchapel.com.
Those wishing to share their own memories or send condolences may also do so by visiting the website or sending them in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made in her memory to Gillette Animal Shelter, P.O. Box 518, Gillette, WY 82717.
This paid obituary was provided by family.
