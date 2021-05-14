Lillis “Mickey” Martens, 86, of Gillette died Monday May 3, 2021, in Gillette.
Lillis D. Ohnemus was born July 28, 1934, to Walter and Mamie (Quam) Ohnemusin in Cherry Creek, South Dakota, where they owned a ranch. Her father nicknamed her "Mickey" and the name stuck.
She grew up in Terraville, South Dakota, and was one of the children who used the Homestake/Terraville tunnel to get to and from school in Lead during the heyday of mining operations in the area.
In May 1952, she graduated from Lead High School. She was baptized at Bethel Lutheran Church and married Bob Patterson and said, “That was quite a time for me.” They had two children, Tracey and Scott.
Her husband passed away, then in 1968, she married John "Jack" W. Martens, a Wyoming rancher and businessman. They lived in Upton, operating Jack's Cowboy Bar for many years. It was there that Mrs. Martens formed many lifelong friendships with employees and customers alike.
She loved reading, gardening (later becoming a Master Gardener), her many pets, arrowhead hunting and all animals and nature.
She was close to her sisters, brothers, cousins and her children and grandchildren. Her nieces in Denver have a special admiration for her and vow that their own love of nature and poetry and being strong, able women comes from the example she set.
Mrs. Martens is survived by her son, Scott Martens of Gillette; two grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews across the country.
She was preceded in death by both parents and husbands; as well as her daughter, Tracy Rhoads; brothers, Iren Borup and Leonard Borup; and sisters, Yvonne Primeau, Ellene Crownover and Mary “Junie” Price.
Services will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her name to your local animal shelter.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
