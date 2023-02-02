Vickie Lee Roesler, 71, of Gillette, was welcomed into heaven by her Lord and Savior on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
Vickie was born March 5, 1951, to Gottfried and Ella (Zimmerman) Verworn in Terry, Montana. She was the ninth of 10 children. Vickie attended school in Terry as well.
Vickie met Larry Roesler, and the two moved to Gillette in 1968. They married March 22, 1969, and from this union four beautiful children were born. Vickie and Larry decided to separate after nearly 25 years of marriage.
As a dedicated worker, she was a part of the store set-up when her local Walmart opened, beginning in December, 1990, and she worked for the company for more than 25 years.
Vickie thoroughly loved life. She enjoyed crafting ceramics which she won the highest award for, bowling, square dancing, yard work, and taking care of others. Above all else, she enjoyed the precious time she got to spend with her family.
Vickie was a real spunky lady, and she always made things fun. She was very accepting of others, and her family says that they have been honored to call her “theirs.” She was the best mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, and she will be sorely missed.
Vickie is survived by her children, Teri (Larry) McDaniel, Tracy (Heidi) Roesler, Trina (Gary) Mills, and Dustin Roesler; grandchildren, Tasha Roesler, Amanda, Ashley, Austin, and Cameron McDaniel, and Grant, Ella, and Katie Mills; four great-grandchildren; one sibling, Nelda Reinschmidt; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents Gottfried and Ella Verworn; eight siblings; two nephews; and countless aunts and uncles.
Services for Vickie will be arranged at a later date.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences also may be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
