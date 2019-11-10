Waldo Gene Elwonger
Sundance resident Waldo Gene Elwonger, 94, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Sundance Hospital Hospice in Sundance.
Funeral services begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Sundance Methodist Church with the Rev. Mike Pascel officiating.
Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance.
Mr. Elwonger is survived by a son, Steven of Gillette; daughters, Sheryle of Mayer, Arizona, and Vicki of Sundance; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Memorials and condolences may be sent to Isburg Funeral Chapel, 208 W. Main, P.O. Box 1380, Sundance, WY 82729.
Condolences also may be attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
