David Carl Schoepf, 61, died Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at his home in Gillette of an unexpected illness.
A private family service will be scheduled at a later date because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Mr. Schoepf was born March 5, 1959, in Southgate, Kentucky, to Ruthann and Barry Schoepf. He grew up in the suburbs of Cincinnati, Ohio, on the Kentucky side of the river.
He was surrounded by love his early life and flourished in childhood surrounded by family. His parents doted upon him.
He grew up with a brother and sister, Danny Schoepf, and Diane Riffe.
He graduated from Campbell County High School in Campbell County, Kentucky in 1977, where he also met the other love of his life, Denise Keaton. In 1980, his daughter Mandy was born. In 1981, he married, Denise and their marriage lasted 34 years.
Around 1989, the family relocated from Kentucky to Gillette, where Mr. Schoepf was employed at Cordero Rojo coal mine in the 1990s. It was one of his greatest accomplishments. He was always very happy at work and loved everything about it.
In 2001, his daughter also worked with him at the coal mine during a college program. She recalls that this was one of their greater times as father and daughter. He was so proud that he could show off his daily work duties to his daughter.
He loved his family, and made Mandy and Denise his greatest priority. He was very proud when Mandy graduated from law school, eventually becoming a lawyer in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Mr. Schoepf was a devoted father and husband. He never missed a Christmas or birthday. He was there to coach softball, teach bike riding, scare off bullies and boyfriends, attend graduations, finance college and always provided advice that was needed.
Through it all, he looked at things with a sense of humor. It was at these times that he flourished. He would give the shirt off of his back to a stranger and was always willing to extend a helping hand to a neighbor in need.
Mr. Schoepf is survived by his parents, Ruthann and Barry Schoepf of Southgate, Kentucky; a brother, Danny Schoepf; and sister, Diane Riffe of Kentucky; numerous nieces and nephews; his only daughter, Mandy J. McKellar of Las Vegas, Nevada; and his former wife, Denise Keaton of Las Vegas.
He is proceeded in death by his grandparents.
