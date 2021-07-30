Mike Enzi: A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Pronghorn Center, 3807 College Drive, in Gillette with Pastor Donavon Voigt officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Project Mercy, Mike and Diana Enzi Scholarship Fund at the University of Wyoming, and the Wyoming Community Foundation Mike and Diana Enzi Charitable Fund.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in Mike’s name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to this notice at gillettenewsrecord.com.
