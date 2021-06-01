Doris U. Graham, 93, of Gillette passed away Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, four days short of her 94th birthday.
Memorial services for Doris begin at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5 at First Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Joe Tagliaferre officiating.
Doris was born in Fedora, South Dakota, to William and Erma (Coles) Clarke, the youngest of four children. She was raised in Fedora and graduated from Fedora High School in 1945.
She married John “Jack” Graham on April 7, 1946, and together they had two children, Terrel and Gerald.
The couple first moved to Denver, and after Denver they followed work in the oil fields to Kaycee and the family ranch, where they settled and built their first house.
In Kaycee, Doris would play taps for all veterans funerals. They would later move to Gillette in the summer of 1961. Doris was a longtime member of the First Presbyterian Church.
She had many talents, but it was her love of music that always kept her busy. Doris was a member of the Gillette chapter of the Sweet Adelines singing group. She also was a founding member of Gillette’s Uptown Sounds.
Doris was an avid volunteer and lived to serve.
Doris is survived by her son, Gerald “Jerry” Graham of Gillette; granddaughters, Jennifer (Logan) Triplett of Basin, Kathryn (Colin) Jones of Thermopolis and Didi (Brad) Lyon of Norfolk, Nebraska; and by four beautiful great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Lena, Brayden and Brycen.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Graham; son, Terrel “Terry” Graham; and by three brothers and their spouses.
Memorials and condolences can be sent in Doris’ name in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
