Janis D. Rock, 74, of Gillette, passed away from several cancers on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022, at home with her family.
Janis was born in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania, to Ralph and Charlotte Rock. She joined an older brother, Doug. In 1948, the family moved to Wyoming.
Jan and Doug attended school in Lander until Jan’s third grade, when they moved to Nebraska. She was a hard worker and took many jobs (detasseling corn, cleaning stalls, etc.) to earn money to show her horses. She has many trophies and ribbons.
She completed her schooling in York and attended York College. She then moved to Laramie and on to Gillette in the early 1970s. In Gillette, she worked for Deckers and had many years of office jobs. In the 1980s, she was very busy as the successful business owner of clothing stores, the Shipping Depot, Hot Shot service for coal samples and sold vinyl fences. Jan was also a property appraiser where she was licensed for many years. She retired in 2021.
Jan and Tippy Clark married in 1992, in Las Vegas. They designed and built a house south of Gillette, where they made their forever home. Jan loved joining a large family of cousins and nieces and nephews and loved “spoiling” them whenever she could.
Jan had many hobbies including fishing, hunting, gardening, painting, raising cows and horses and telling Tippy what to do. Jan loved gardening and took Master Gardener training and volunteered several years in the community as a Master Gardener. Her gardening hobby prompted Jan and Tippy to build a huge greenhouse on their Union Chapel home. Jan always had an abundance of vegetables to share with friends and family.
When it came to fishing and hunting, Jan had little problem keeping up with Tippy, even one year winning the Wyoming State 3D bow hunting competition. She harvested an antelope that made the Pope and Young record book (with Tippy as her guide!). Jan had a lifetime love of animals, especially horses, cows and dogs. She turned their pasture into a Buelingo cattle ranch for a time. There was always a well-loved dachshund or two ready to greet visitors to their home. Max was her special protector throughout her illness.
After retirement, Jan joined the painting class given through the Senior Center. Soon, her dining room was decorated with her amazing portraits of the many things she loved. Jan was well known for her strength and her abilities. She was always ready and eager to learn new things and excelled at whatever she tried. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
Jan was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Tippy H. Clark; brother, Doug Rock; mother-in-law, Chris Clark; niece, Shanna (Bill) Phillips; nephew, Alan (Liu) Rock; great nephews: Josh, Weston and Marshal Rock; sister-in-law, Dee (Steve) Rozier; brother-in-law, Donald (Connie) Clark; and many more nieces, nephews, cousins and a great nephew.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
