Darlene Rychecky, 71, of Gillette died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Close to Home Hospice.
A celebration of life begins at 4 p.m. Saturday at the Gardens at Mount Pisgah Cemetery with a light meal to follow at the east meeting room at the cemetery.
Updated: August 18, 2020 @ 4:09 pm
