Helen Carroll Sharkey passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center in Gillette.
Helen was born Jan. 30, 1931, to Frank and Mary (Sheehan) Carroll on a farm south of Mission, South Dakota. She grew up in a family of nine children.
She attended rural school and graduated from St. Francis School, and at the age of 16 received the Valedictorian award.
After graduation, she began her career teaching at Midway Rural School, where she taught her younger brothers and sisters. She then attended Black Hills State University.
She met the love of her life, Michael James Sharkey, at a dance in Valentine, Nebraska, and they were married April 28, 1951, five days prior to his deployment to serve our country in the Korean War.
She continued her teaching career in a one-room classroom in a rural school. She was loved and admired by her students and families. She also continued summer college courses and later graduated from Southern State College at Springfield, South Dakota.
To the loving union of Michael and Helen, six children were born. She was an always-loving wife, mother and active in the duties and responsibilities of the farm/ranch operations. She continued her teaching career for 30-plus years.
She was active in church activities and always present at her children’s activities, especially sports. She supported Michael’s coaching their sons and others in their love for boxing.
She continued her support of Winner Quarterback Club, VFW and Catholic Daughters in Winner, South Dakota. The couple resumed their cattle operation after their children were grown.
She would be recommended by many people for cooking, especially her caramel rolls. Family and friends enjoyed visiting the ranch/farm, raising horses, branding cattle, playing cards, going to dances and hunting deer and pheasants. The family always woke up to the smell of her making breakfast. She always made sure everyone felt at home.
The couple retired from the cattle operation due to Michael's failing health. Subsequently, they moved to Pierre, South Dakota, to best support Michael. He passed away in July 2008.
She later moved to Gillette for health reasons, where she lived at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center. Prior to that, Michelle, Gary and Helen were able to enjoy a 10-day Catholic tour of Italy.
She was so loved by the staff at the Legacy. She did a lot of cheerful singing and assisted her roommate Phyllis and others while residing there.
She was a loving person, caregiver and uplifted everyone around her. She was a Christian woman, praying and always attending church activities.
She was preceded in death by husband, Michael; son, Leo; granddaughter, Mindy; her parents; and all of her sisters and brothers.
Helen is survived by Gary of Gillette; Pat (Mary Kay) of Ft. Dodge, Iowa; Terry (Deb) of Spearfish, South Dakota; Michelle of Rapid City, South Dakota; Jack (Paula) of Lincoln, Nebraska; and also loved and cherished by 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Visitation is from 5-6 p.m. Friday for family. Public visitation is from 6-7 p.m. with a vigil beginning at 7 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Winner, South Dakota.
Funeral services begin at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Committal services will follow at Winner Cemetery.
A gathering of friends, neighbors and relatives is at St. Mary’s Hall with a meal.
Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley’s Funeral Home in Custer, South Dakota.
