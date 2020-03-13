Lee Roy Green
Lee Roy Green, 74, of Gillette died Sunday, March 8, 2020, of liver disease. He died at home surrounded by family and friends.
A celebration of life begins at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Eagles in Gillette.
A celebration of life begins at 1 p.m. March 21 in Casper at the VFW post on Bryan Stock Trail.
He was born Sept. 11, 1945, in Oakland, California, to Marion and Geraldine Green.
After his father retired from the U.S. Navy, the family moved to Casper. Mr. Green graduated from Natrona County High School in 1964.
His first job was delivering newspapers for the Casper Star-Tribune. He had a passion for working as a bartender at the Cozy Club, Beacon Club and several other bars. He eventually went to work for Burlington Northern Railroad and retired after 30 years.
He loved the outdoors, boating, camping, fishing and being with friends and family, and has always been a storyteller of his trials and tribulations throughout his life — and he had some good ones.
He met the love of his life, Penny, and eventually moved to Gillette. The two were inseparable, going to car shows and just taking daily cruises in his Oldsmobile. They also loved to dance.
He joined the Eagles Club and met some wonderful lifelong friends. He loved going to the Eagles and the American Legion.
Penny died in 2017 and he was left with a broken heart.
After he became ill, he had a great friend, Loretta Dowling, to help take care of him until his final days. He was greatly appreciative of the care she gave him.
Mr. Green is survived by his brother, Mike Green; sons, Leeray Green of Tennessee, Lance Green of Kansas and Landon Green of Casper; stepdaughter, Tanya Leird of Florida; stepson, Sam Fraser of Colorado; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Leeroy “Stacey” Green; and brother, Danny Green.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel, 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.