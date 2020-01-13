Jimmi Lu Snyder, 59, unexpectedly passed from this earth Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, while at home with her husband, Mick.
A celebration of her life begins at 5 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church of Gillette on her birthday, Jan. 16.
Jimmi was born to Donald Paul and Minnie Jo (Griffin) Dunn on Jan. 16, 1960, in Craig, Colorado. She was their fourth daughter and the much loved baby sister to her three older siblings.
The family moved often following the oil rigs in Colorado, Nebraska and Wyoming, finally landing in Moorcroft when she was 8 years old. Not long after, they moved to Rozet and then on to Gillette, where she completed elementary school and went on to graduate from CCHS.
After a year at Casper College, she changed directions and returned home and married Mick Snyder on June 8, 1979. They made the Gillette area their home for 40 years. They began their family in 1980, when Dusty was born Oct. 6, followed by Willy, Feb. 24, 1982, and finally, Ami, Sept. 2, 1991.
She worked for the Campbell County School District Transportation Department driving bus early in her working career, the Gillette Senior Center for a period of time before moving on to the Children’s Developmental Center, where she worked for 15-plus years until her passing.
Camping in the Big Horns with family and friends was something she always looked forward to each summer. She truly loved being surrounded by nature. She was especially proud of her grandchildren and loved giving updates on them and passing on humorous stories. She also loved her fur babies and found them to be an endless source of comfort and delight.
She was a sweet and caring soul with a touch of spice and was very sensitive to those around her. She will be forever missed.
Jimmi is survived by her husband, Mick; sons, Dusty (Andrea) Snyder, and Willy (Carrie) Snyder; daughter, Ami Snyder of Rapid City, South Dakota; grandchildren, Katie, Gerritt, Jadeyn and Taylor Snyder, all of Gillette, and Gabe Vetter of Rapid City, South Dakota; sisters, Jackie DeWine and Jerri (John) Betts, both of Gillette; and numerous nieces and nephews; and fur babies, Fancy and Snarps.
She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; her parents; and sister, Jonni Brown.
Memorials may be made in Jimmi’s name to benefit the Fur Kids Foundation of Campbell County.
Condolences may be sent in care of Willy Snyder, 111 Moncrieffe Ridge Road, Gillette, WY 82716.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
