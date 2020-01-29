Former Gillette resident David Paul Barber, 70, of Wooster, Ohio, went to live in the eternal glory of Jesus. His spirit was lifted away on Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, while in prayer with his loving wife of 24 years, Sara, in their home.
God tells us, “He who overcomes shall inherit all things, and I will be his God and he shall be My son” (Rev. 21:4,7).
David was born in Union City, Pennsylvania, and attended school in Corry, Pennsylvania. He formed close friendships with his fellow classmates there that stayed over the years.
His family moved to Fredericksburg, Ohio, during his younger adolescent years and he went to school at Waynedale. He had precious memories of those years, too.
When a senior in high school, the family moved back to Pennsylvania for a time, and after graduation he made his way out to Gillette, where he lived for many years. It was there that he married for the first time and raised a family before returning to the Wooster area.
Many knew him as “Pastor Dave” or “Chaplain.” After many years as an electrician, one who carried his Bible in his tool belt, he retired from his trade and became more and more involved in ministry. He served as an associate pastor in two local churches and as a volunteer chaplain for LifeCare Hospice.
He also was on the board for the Pregnancy Care Center of Wayne County for seven years, serving as chair for the last four.
He became a devoted member of the 555th Honors Detachment over the last couple of years, which blessed him even as he blessed others. And although he was a member of Grace Church in Wooster, the bonds of fellowship remained strong with Orrville Christian Church as well.
In addition to his wife Sara, David leaves behind his three children, Jeffrey (Gretchen) Barber of Victor, Montana, Brenda (Todd) Holden of Gillette and Trina (Fred) Lombardi of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; as well as their mom, Marilyn (Tom) Howard of Gillette; five grandchildren, Keisha, Leigton, Zoe, Brinlee and Daughtry; and one great-grandchild, Myia. He hopes to welcome them all home to Heaven one day!
David comes from a large and blended family, all of whom he loved dearly, including his sister, Bonnie (Gerald) Knox of Kidron/Dalton and James (Carol) Barber of Cheyenne; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews who held a special place in his heart as well.
Friends may call Saturday at Grace Church in Wooster, 4599 Burbank Road, from 11 a.m. to noon. Memorial services follow at at the church with the Rev. Randy Moomaw officiating.
A committal service will take place at the Crown Hill Cemetery in Orrville, where military rites will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Ohio’s Hospice LifeCare (designated for the Veteran’s Memorial), 1900 Akron Road, Wooster OH 44691 or Grace Church in Wooster, 4599 Burbank Road, Wooster OH 44691.
Auble Funeral Home in Orrville is handling the arrangements. Online registry and expressions of condolences may be made at the funeral home’s website at aublefuneralhome.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
