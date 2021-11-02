Donald Wayne Knigge, 66, lost the battle against cancer Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, in Bridgeport, Nebraska, in the company of his mother and wife.
A celebration of life for Donald is from 1-3 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11 at Bridgeport Community Church (1505 Q S. in Bridgeport). Inurnment with military honors begins at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12 at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, South Dakota.
On Saturday, Nov. 13 an additional celebration of life is from 9:30-11:30 a.m. at the Campbell County Senior Center (701 Stocktrail Ave. in Gillette). Correspondence may be mailed to P.O. Box 367, Bridgeport, NE 69336 to be forwarded to the family.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at bridgeportmemorialchapel.com for the Knigge family.
Donald (Donnie, Junior, Cowboy) was born July 15, 1955, in Newcastle, Wyoming, to Wayne and Alyce (Eatherton) Knigge.
He is survived by his mother, Alyce Knigge; wife, Regina; daughter, Chrystal Knigge; stepsons, Everett (Jennee) Rhodes, Paul Rhodes and Rich Kistler; stepdaughter, Rose (Matthew) Schafer; grandson, Quinton Johnson; stepgrandchildren, Anders, Theodore and Samuel; sisters, LaDonna Burke, Jodie Sprague and Julie Schreibeis; brother, Jay (Missy) Knigge; four nieces; four nephews; and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father, C. Wayne Knigge; and multiple aunts and uncles.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.