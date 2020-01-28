Steven Michael Rhodes
Steven Michael Rhodes, 59, of Gillette died Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, of a heart attack.
Memorial services begin at 2 p.m. Thursday at Walker Funeral Home with the Rev. Bryce Lungren officiating.
He was born in Emporia, Kansas, on Jan. 23, 1961. He graduated from Campbell County High School and went on to join the U.S. Air Force at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
He worked as a bouncer at the Sands Lounge, worked on the rigs for Exeter Drilling in Cheyenne and at a long-term care facility as a CNA, which was one of his most fulfilling careers. He would discuss for hours about his time there. He also delivered parts for Eagle Courier until his health forced him to retire.
In 2018, he learned he had a son and a granddaughter. Both quickly found a special place in his heart.
He enjoyed watching all things Star Trek and Godzilla. He was a talented woodcarver, painter and writer and made his own swords and staffs for role-playing games.
He was a great friend to his neighbors and family and loved playing Santa for the kids in the Christmas season.
Mr. Rhodes is survived by his son, Shawn Anderson; one granddaughter; brothers, George H. Rhodes Jr. and Daniel Rhodes; sisters, Sandra Thomas and Lela Rhodes-Mudge; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George H. Rhodes Sr. and Lela G. Rhodes.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Mr. Rhodes’ name to Walker Funeral Home, 410 Medical Arts Court, Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at walkerfuneralgillette.com or attached to the obituary at gillettenewsrecord.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.