Loving mother and grandmother Shirley Mae Reece, 89, passed away peacefully at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center on April 25, 2021, due to natural causes.
Graveside services begin at 10 a.m. Friday at Mt. Pisgah Cemetery with Father Bryce Lungren officiating.
She was born to Joseph Anthony Silva and Rose Ann Fostino on Oct. 17, 1931, in San Jose, California.
Shirley loved to read and enjoyed visiting and playing at local casinos, but she mostly loved spending time with her family.
She is survived by her sister, Beverly Gouveia of Santa Clara, California; brother, Raymond Silva of Turlock, California; her children, Susan Moore of Gillette, Lawrence Cabral of Eugene, Oregon, and Dianna Richards of Vancouver, Washington; grandchildren, Joe Moore of Gillette, Tiffany (Moore) Hampson of Douglas, William Richards of Washington, Jena Cabral of Washington and Kitty Cabral of California; her great-grandchild, Dominic Moore of Gillette; and niece and nephew, Stacy Silva and Michael Silva, both of California.
Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Rose; son, Jerry Cabral; and nephew, Randy Gouveia.
Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 W. Fifth St., Gillette, WY 82716.
Condolences also may be expressed at gillettememorialchapel.com.
This paid obituary was provided by family and friends.
